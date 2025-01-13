YourStory Appoints Sangeeta Bavi as COO to Propel Next Growth Phase
YourStory has appointed Sangeeta Bavi, a seasoned executive with a rich experience at Microsoft and Nokia, as its new Chief Operating Officer effective from January 2025. Sangeeta will manage business operations and drive revenue growth, reporting to CEO Shradha Sharma, as the company embarks on a new growth phase.
In a strategic move, YourStory has named Sangeeta Bavi as its Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2025. Bavi brings over 25 years of experience from titans like Microsoft and Nokia, allowing her to steer YourStory into its next phase of growth as she takes charge of business operations and revenue enhancement.
Having made significant strides at Microsoft, particularly in the Digital Natives segment, Bavi is expected to leverage her formidable expertise to foster YourStory's growth. Her portfolio includes shaping Microsoft's startup ecosystem, a testament to her acclaimed leadership in nurturing and scaling high-impact teams.
Sangeeta Bavi's appointment signals YourStory's commitment to strengthening its leadership as the digital media platform anticipates significant achievements and further integrates itself into India's entrepreneurial and innovation narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Boosting Innovation: UP's New Push for Student Startups
India's Digital Leap: Transforming Entrepreneurship and Social Mobility
Indian Startups Ride 2024's Economic Waves, Eyeing Growth in AI and Tech
Dr. Jitendra Singh Calls for Industry-Govt Collaboration to Bolster Startups and Innovation Ecosystem
DPIIT and JK Cement Forge Alliance to Empower Startups