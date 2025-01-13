YourStory Appoints Sangeeta Bavi as COO to Propel Next Growth Phase

In a strategic move, YourStory has named Sangeeta Bavi as its Chief Operating Officer, effective January 2025. Bavi brings over 25 years of experience from titans like Microsoft and Nokia, allowing her to steer YourStory into its next phase of growth as she takes charge of business operations and revenue enhancement.

Having made significant strides at Microsoft, particularly in the Digital Natives segment, Bavi is expected to leverage her formidable expertise to foster YourStory's growth. Her portfolio includes shaping Microsoft's startup ecosystem, a testament to her acclaimed leadership in nurturing and scaling high-impact teams.

Sangeeta Bavi's appointment signals YourStory's commitment to strengthening its leadership as the digital media platform anticipates significant achievements and further integrates itself into India's entrepreneurial and innovation narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)