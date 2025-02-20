Flipkart Ventures Elevates Startups in Latest Leap Ahead Cohort

Flipkart Ventures has announced the inclusion of five innovative startups in its third Flipkart Leap Ahead (FLA) cohort. The chosen startups, Xportel, Factors.ai, Expertia.ai, Bharat Krushi Seva, and Visa2Fly, are set to benefit from equity investments and customized mentorship designed by a global consulting firm.

The FLA program is focused on facilitating technological synergy and accelerating growth within the startup ecosystem. This edition highlights advancements in AI and tech-based enablement, reinforcing the program's mission to nurture early-stage startups.

Selected for their business model, growth potential, and vision, the startups will receive guidance from Flipkart's leadership in business, product, technology, and finance. The program concludes with a demo day, where startups can showcase their progress and attract further investment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)