Tragic Collision at Thane Metro Site: Underage Driver Detained
In Thane, a 15-year-old driving a truck caused a fatal crash involving two auto-rickshaws before the vehicle fell into a pit at a Metro construction site. One person was killed and another injured. The minor driver was detained and an FIR was registered against him.
A tragic event unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane city when a minor driving a truck caused a fatal collision early Monday morning. The truck, operated by a 15-year-old, collided with two parked auto-rickshaws before plummeting into a pit at a Metro construction site.
Local resident Jitendra Mohan Kamble, aged 31, was fatally injured in the crash and declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Another individual in the second auto-rickshaw sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
The Kasarvadavali police quickly detained the underage driver, filing an FIR against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. Traffic on Ghodbunder Road was temporarily disrupted until police cleared the wreckage and restored normal flow.
