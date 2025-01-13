Left Menu

Reliance Consumer Products to Elevate Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 Experience

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is set to enhance the spiritual journey for millions of pilgrims at Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025. Through a variety of services and products, RCPL aims to honor Indian traditions while promoting unity and well-being, aligned with PM Modi's vision for national harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:54 IST
Reliance Consumer Products to Elevate Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 Experience
Representative Image (Photo source: Reliance). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) announced its active participation in the Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025, which is recognized as one of the largest spiritual gatherings globally. The company expressed its commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience through initiatives steeped in the spirit of 'seva' or service, closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to foster national harmony and spiritual well-being.

RCPL's involvement highlights its dedication to forging stronger connections with the Indian populace and preserving cultural heritage. As Ketan Mody, the Chief Operating Officer, stated, the company's endeavor is to honor the spiritual essence of the gathering while simultaneously empowering the daily lives of pilgrims through their broad spectrum of products and services that integrate both tradition and innovation.

RCPL, which boasts iconic Indian brands like Campa and Independence, aims to deliver quality products that meet local preferences at accessible prices. The initiative includes establishing resting zones, providing essential refreshments, and installing clear navigational signages to ensure the comfort and convenience of pilgrims. Campa Ashram, an oasis of rest, exemplifies RCPL's dedication to hospitality and community service, supporting large-scale events that unify diverse groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025