Reliance Consumer Products to Elevate Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 Experience

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) announced its active participation in the Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025, which is recognized as one of the largest spiritual gatherings globally. The company expressed its commitment to enhancing the pilgrimage experience through initiatives steeped in the spirit of 'seva' or service, closely aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to foster national harmony and spiritual well-being.

RCPL's involvement highlights its dedication to forging stronger connections with the Indian populace and preserving cultural heritage. As Ketan Mody, the Chief Operating Officer, stated, the company's endeavor is to honor the spiritual essence of the gathering while simultaneously empowering the daily lives of pilgrims through their broad spectrum of products and services that integrate both tradition and innovation.

RCPL, which boasts iconic Indian brands like Campa and Independence, aims to deliver quality products that meet local preferences at accessible prices. The initiative includes establishing resting zones, providing essential refreshments, and installing clear navigational signages to ensure the comfort and convenience of pilgrims. Campa Ashram, an oasis of rest, exemplifies RCPL's dedication to hospitality and community service, supporting large-scale events that unify diverse groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)