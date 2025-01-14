World Bank Halts Gabon Funding Amidst Debt Crisis

The World Bank has ceased funding to Gabon due to a debt arrears issue amounting to 17 billion CFA francs, which translates to $27 million.

The move comes after Gabon's failure to sufficiently mobilize resources internationally, according to the country's public accounts ministry.

Efforts to address these arrears are ongoing, with Gabon actively involved in World Bank projects valued at $214.5 million as of October.

(With inputs from agencies.)