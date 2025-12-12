Haryana Sugarcane Farmers Face Financial Crisis Amid Rising Costs

Randeep Singh Surjewala, a Congress leader, has raised concerns over the dire financial situation faced by sugarcane farmers in Haryana. On Friday, he stated that escalating production costs and meager returns are driving these farmers into losses.

Surjewala attributed the farming crisis to increased diesel prices, land lease rates, labor expenses, irrigation costs, and machinery fees. These, along with higher pesticide and fertilizer prices, have made sugarcane farming unviable. He criticized the BJP government's response, calling the Rs 12 increase in the State Advised Price an 'insult' to the farmers' demands.

Referring to government data, Surjewala pointed out the drop in Haryana's sugarcane production and acreage. This downturn has impacted sugar mills' operations, threatening the state's economy. He pressed for an increase in the SAP to Rs 500 per quintal and has submitted a memorandum urging the governor to relay farmers' grievances to the state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)