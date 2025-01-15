Dense Fog Disrupts Travel and Clouds Delhi's Skies
Dense fog and cold weather caused delays in train and flight departures across northern India, particularly in New Delhi, where visibility was severely impacted. The Indian capital's air quality further deteriorated, reaching ‘very unhealthy’ levels. Over 40 trains were delayed, and flights lacking advanced navigation systems faced challenges.
Dense fog and inclement weather disrupted transport services across northern India, including New Delhi, on Wednesday.
The weather office issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting dense to very dense fog. Visibility at Delhi's airport was drastically reduced, causing delays in over 40 trains and impacting flights.
Delhi, already struggling with poor air quality, has now been ranked the world's most polluted city amid these weather challenges.
