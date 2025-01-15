DPIIT and ITC Limited Join Forces to Boost Indian Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced a strategic collaboration with ITC Limited, a leading Indian conglomerate. This partnership aims to accelerate startup growth and technological advancement while creating viable market opportunities for startups across the nation.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ITC's extensive experience and market reach will complement DPIIT's initiatives to support startups countrywide. ITC plans to implement startup solutions in key areas, including digital platforms for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), renewable energy integration for manufacturing sites, and energy storage systems.

Joint Secretary of DPIIT, Sanjiv, emphasized the initiative's alignment with government programs like Startup India, Make in India, and AatmaNirbhar Bharat. He noted it is vital to Vision 2047, promoting inclusive growth through innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Sanjiv expressed optimism about fostering scalable solutions and transformative growth for startups.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director of Startup India, highlighted the collaboration's commitment to ensuring market access for startups via ITC's extensive network. Anil Rajput, President of ITC Corporate Affairs, stated the MoU will create mutual value, enhancing digital and operational excellence and expanding sustainability efforts in renewable energy.

