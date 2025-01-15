Left Menu

DPIIT and ITC Limited Join Forces to Boost Indian Startups

The DPIIT, part of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, partners with ITC Limited to promote startup growth. This alliance aims to capitalize on ITC's market network and DPIIT's support initiatives to enhance technological progress and create market opportunities for startups nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 13:23 IST
DPIIT and ITC Limited Join Forces to Boost Indian Startups
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), part of India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has announced a strategic collaboration with ITC Limited, a leading Indian conglomerate. This partnership aims to accelerate startup growth and technological advancement while creating viable market opportunities for startups across the nation.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), ITC's extensive experience and market reach will complement DPIIT's initiatives to support startups countrywide. ITC plans to implement startup solutions in key areas, including digital platforms for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), renewable energy integration for manufacturing sites, and energy storage systems.

Joint Secretary of DPIIT, Sanjiv, emphasized the initiative's alignment with government programs like Startup India, Make in India, and AatmaNirbhar Bharat. He noted it is vital to Vision 2047, promoting inclusive growth through innovation-driven entrepreneurship. Sanjiv expressed optimism about fostering scalable solutions and transformative growth for startups.

Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, Director of Startup India, highlighted the collaboration's commitment to ensuring market access for startups via ITC's extensive network. Anil Rajput, President of ITC Corporate Affairs, stated the MoU will create mutual value, enhancing digital and operational excellence and expanding sustainability efforts in renewable energy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025