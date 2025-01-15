Emerging Markets Brace for Impending U.S. Inflation Data Impact

Emerging market currencies and stocks held firm on Wednesday, displaying little change as cautious investors braced for an impending U.S. inflation report. This report is expected to offer crucial insights into potential shifts in borrowing costs within the United States, a major global economic player.

The recent strong U.S. jobs report has already dampened prospects for multiple rate cuts, pushing the dollar and Treasury yields higher and subsequently applying pressure on emerging market assets. ING economists anticipate an intense core inflation report, which may heighten investor concerns even before factoring in potential tariffs proposed by President-elect Donald Trump.

The financial market landscape showed varied reactions. While the Czech crown gained slightly against the euro, the Russian rouble and Israeli shekel lost ground to the dollar. Meanwhile, emerging Europe saw a general uptrend in stock indexes, despite currency stability keeping most EM currencies subdued.

