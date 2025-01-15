Stallion India Fluorochemicals IPO: A Leap Towards Expansion

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Limited, based in Mumbai, has announced plans to initiate its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on January 16, 2025. The move is aimed at raising Rs 199.45 crore, with the shares to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The offering will include 2,21,61,396 equity shares priced between Rs 85 and Rs 90 each. Key share allocations are set, notably with up to 66,48,418 shares for anchor investors and distinct portions earmarked for Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, and Retail Individual Investors.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to fulfill working capital requirements, as well as to fund capital expenditures at facilities focused on semiconductor, specialty gas, and refrigerant debulking and blending in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. These strategic investments are designed to propel growth and enhance the company's infrastructure.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited is appointed as the Book Running Lead Manager, with Bigshare Services Private Limited serving as the registrar. Shazad Sheriar Rustomji, Chairman & Managing Director, highlighted the company's strong market reputation and the expansion plans that the IPO funding will support, emphasizing their readiness for a new growth phase.

Deepak Sharma, Founder & Managing Director of Sarthi Capital Advisors, underlined the growth potential in the flourishing fluorochemicals and specialty gases sectors. He noted the company's strategic advantage in meeting rising demand, fostering long-term growth and value. Please note this is an advertorial, and as such, the content provided by PNN carries no endorsement by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)