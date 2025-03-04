Sitharaman Upholds Commitment to Budget Promises, Eyes Record Capital Expenditure

In a post-Budget webinar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated her government's commitment to fulfilling the 2025-26 Budget promises. Speaking to officials, industry leaders, and trade experts, she detailed swift actions, such as doubling the Mudra loan limit and establishing new SIDBI branches, following the July 2024 Budget.

Sitharaman highlighted significant strides towards regulatory simplification, with over 42,000 compliances removed and the decriminalization of 3,700 legal provisions. The initiative aligns with the government's push for a seamless business environment, enhancing ease of operations and encouraging economic expansion.

For 2025-26, the proposed capital expenditure stands at Rs 15.48 lakh crores. This level of investment reflects a focus on infrastructure, job creation, and industry strengthening, signaling robust growth prospects. Ongoing discussions aim to translate Budget themes, like MSMEs and exports, into actionable strategies for bolstering India's economic framework.

