Sitharaman Upholds Commitment to Budget Promises, Eyes Record Capital Expenditure

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman affirmed her government's dedication to executing the 2025-26 Budget promises, highlighting recent achievements in the Mudra loan limit increase and SIDBI branch expansions. She emphasized reduced regulatory burdens, fostering a business-friendly environment to boost economic growth, with a proposed capital expenditure of Rs 15.48 lakh crores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 19:48 IST
Sitharaman Upholds Commitment to Budget Promises, Eyes Record Capital Expenditure
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a post-Budget webinar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated her government's commitment to fulfilling the 2025-26 Budget promises. Speaking to officials, industry leaders, and trade experts, she detailed swift actions, such as doubling the Mudra loan limit and establishing new SIDBI branches, following the July 2024 Budget.

Sitharaman highlighted significant strides towards regulatory simplification, with over 42,000 compliances removed and the decriminalization of 3,700 legal provisions. The initiative aligns with the government's push for a seamless business environment, enhancing ease of operations and encouraging economic expansion.

For 2025-26, the proposed capital expenditure stands at Rs 15.48 lakh crores. This level of investment reflects a focus on infrastructure, job creation, and industry strengthening, signaling robust growth prospects. Ongoing discussions aim to translate Budget themes, like MSMEs and exports, into actionable strategies for bolstering India's economic framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

