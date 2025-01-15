Left Menu

Spain's Tourist Boom Fuels Economic Growth Amid European Slowdown

In 2024, Spain welcomed a record 94 million foreign visitors, marking a 10% rise from the previous year. Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu anticipates continued growth in 2025, helping the Spanish economy thrive despite a European slowdown. Tourist expenditures reached €126 billion, a 16% increase from 2023.

15-01-2025
Spain's tourism sector experienced a remarkable surge in 2024, with a record 94 million international visitors, an increase of 10% from 2023, announced Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu.

These incoming tourists significantly contributed to Spain's economy, spending €126 billion during their visits—16% more than the previous year, bolstering the nation's economic resilience amid broader European uncertainties.

Projections for 2025 remain optimistic, with expectations that tourism will continue to drive growth, as visitor spending is anticipated to hit €36 billion in the first four months, maintaining a 16% year-over-year increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

