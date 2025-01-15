Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg's Strategic Visit to India: Strengthening Ties

This week, Boeing's President and CEO, Kelly Ortberg, concluded a pivotal three-day visit to India, aimed at reinforcing the company's presence in this vital market. Ortberg's trip, his first international visit as CEO, included engagements with key stakeholders, employees, and Indian leaders.

During his visit, Ortberg met with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, discussing the burgeoning relationship between Boeing and India. Minister Sitharaman shared a picture of the meeting on social media, highlighting the importance of the discussions.

Boeing, a major player in India's civil and defense sectors, employs over 6,000 individuals and has a strong engineering footprint through the Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center. The company sources over USD 1.25 billion annually from more than 300 Indian suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)