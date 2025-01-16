Heavy Fine Imposed on Contractor for Road Project Delays in Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a road improvement project has encountered serious setbacks, resulting in a hefty fine for the responsible contractor. RG Buildwell Engineers Limited has been charged with more than Rs 1.16 crore for not adhering to the project timeline, according to a Public Works Department (PWD) report.

The firm was contracted to repair and lay asphalt on the Pokhari-Karnprayag motor road with work scheduled to start on August 30, 2022, and finish by February 29, 2024. However, progress has been disappointingly minimal, leading to official frustration.

After repeated attempts to engage with the firm went unanswered, the contractor was penalized, and a show cause notice was issued by the Superintending Engineer of the 7th Circle, PWD Gopeshwar, highlighting the significance of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)