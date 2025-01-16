Left Menu

Heavy Fine Imposed on Contractor for Road Project Delays in Uttarakhand

RG Buildwell Engineers Limited has been fined over Rs 1.16 crore for failing to complete the Pokhari-Karnprayag motor road project on schedule. Originally slated to be completed by February 29, 2024, the project has seen little advancement, prompting action from Uttarakhand's PWD officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 16:49 IST
Heavy Fine Imposed on Contractor for Road Project Delays in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, a road improvement project has encountered serious setbacks, resulting in a hefty fine for the responsible contractor. RG Buildwell Engineers Limited has been charged with more than Rs 1.16 crore for not adhering to the project timeline, according to a Public Works Department (PWD) report.

The firm was contracted to repair and lay asphalt on the Pokhari-Karnprayag motor road with work scheduled to start on August 30, 2022, and finish by February 29, 2024. However, progress has been disappointingly minimal, leading to official frustration.

After repeated attempts to engage with the firm went unanswered, the contractor was penalized, and a show cause notice was issued by the Superintending Engineer of the 7th Circle, PWD Gopeshwar, highlighting the significance of the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025