A Shift in Focus: U.S. Redefines China Relations

The U.S. State Department recently updated its website to emphasize trade deficits with China, signaling a shift in priorities for the Biden administration. The changes, made on February 13, highlight a focus on economic issues, notably dropping references to cultural and environmental cooperation with China.

This comes on the heels of new tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump and follows a new strategic approach to address alleged unfair trade practices by China, including the use of forced labor and massive state subsidies that disadvantage American businesses.

China's foreign ministry has criticized these updates as distorting facts and fueling strategic competition. Further changes include the removal of specific references to the 'People's Republic of China' and reinforce commitments to strengthening the U.S. industrial base and countering Chinese cyber activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)