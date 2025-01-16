Left Menu

Suzuki's EV Strategy: A Shift Towards Small Electric Cars in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to expand into the small electric car market in India after launching its first EV, the SUV e VITARA. The company views India as a hub for global electric vehicle production. Suzuki also plans to introduce hybrid, CNG, and hydrogen technologies to capture more market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:38 IST
Suzuki's EV Strategy: A Shift Towards Small Electric Cars in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Suzuki Motor Corporation is setting its sights on the small electric car market by using India as a springboard for global EV production. The automaker's Representative Director and President, Toshihiro Suzuki, announced plans to gather insights from the e VITARA, their first electric SUV, making its debut in India.

Despite declining sales in small cars, Suzuki remains optimistic about India's market, where its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki is a leader. The company sees potential in the demand from one billion potential upgraders from two-wheelers to affordable four-wheelers. The e VITARA will be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Bharat Mandapam.

Strengthening its efforts, Suzuki intends to make India an export hub for various models, including EVs, aiming for a 50% market share. The firm plans to introduce innovations in hybrid, CNG, and hydrogen technologies, leveraging India's scale advantage to expand into markets in Europe, Japan, and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

