Maruti Suzuki Reports Slight Rise in February Sales
Maruti Suzuki India announced a slight year-on-year increase in total vehicle sales for February, with 1,99,400 units sold. This is up from 1,97,471 units last year. Despite the overall rise, sales in the mini segment declined, while compact car and utility vehicle segments saw growth.
Maruti Suzuki India reported a slight increase in total sales for February, with figures reaching 1,99,400 units. This reflects a marginal rise from last February's total of 1,97,471 units, as per the company's recent statement.
The domestic passenger vehicle market witnessed a small uptick, recording sales of 1,60,791 units, compared to 1,60,271 units in the same month the previous year. However, the mini car segment, including models like Alto and S-Presso, experienced a decline to 10,226 units from 14,782.
On the other hand, the compact car sector, with models such as Baleno and Swift, rose to 72,942 units, showing growth over last year's 71,627 units. Meanwhile, the utility vehicle category and exports saw variations, indicating nuanced trends in Maruti Suzuki's sales figures.
