Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Teams Up for Safer Roads in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki India is collaborating with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana to launch an integrated traffic management system in Gurugram. The initiative involves 400 cameras and radar systems across 23 junctions and is funded by Maruti as a CSR project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:27 IST
Maruti Suzuki Teams Up for Safer Roads in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced a strategic partnership with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana to roll out an integrated traffic management system in the city.

This ambitious project will see the installation and maintenance of 400 cameras and radar systems across 23 key junctions over a 40-kilometer stretch in Gurugram. The initiative is being funded by Maruti Suzuki India as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, a company statement revealed.

Emphasizing the grave concerns over traffic fatalities, Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs at MSI, highlighted that electronic traffic surveillance and enforcement of road safety regulations will play a crucial role in reducing dangerous driving and traffic violations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025