Maruti Suzuki Teams Up for Safer Roads in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki India announced a strategic partnership with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana to roll out an integrated traffic management system in the city.

This ambitious project will see the installation and maintenance of 400 cameras and radar systems across 23 key junctions over a 40-kilometer stretch in Gurugram. The initiative is being funded by Maruti Suzuki India as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts, a company statement revealed.

Emphasizing the grave concerns over traffic fatalities, Rahul Bharti, Executive Officer for Corporate Affairs at MSI, highlighted that electronic traffic surveillance and enforcement of road safety regulations will play a crucial role in reducing dangerous driving and traffic violations in the region.

