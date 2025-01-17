Revolutionary Drive: BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric Launched in India

BMW India has made a significant stride in the electric vehicle market by launching the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. As the first electric model to be produced locally in India, this SUV blends practicality, sustainability, and luxury, promising a remarkable driving experience for Indian consumers.

The vehicle is powered by the latest BMW eDrive technology, offering a driving range of up to 531 kilometers on a single charge. Equipped with smart eRouting and Charging Concierge services, the BMW X1 All Electric ensures convenience for long journeys with optimized charge stops.

The introduction of this model signals BMW's commitment to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in India, with plans to expand its EV ecosystem and provide comprehensive financial solutions through BMW Financial Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)