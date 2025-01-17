Left Menu

Revolutionary Drive: BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric Launched in India

BMW India has unveiled the first locally produced electric car, the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric, at Auto Expo 2025. Designed for Indian roads and customer needs, this SUV offers premium features, high range, and innovative eRouting and charging solutions, making it an attractive option in the electric vehicle segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:01 IST
Revolutionary Drive: BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric Launched in India
  • Country:
  • India

BMW India has made a significant stride in the electric vehicle market by launching the BMW X1 Long Wheelbase All Electric at the Auto Expo 2025. As the first electric model to be produced locally in India, this SUV blends practicality, sustainability, and luxury, promising a remarkable driving experience for Indian consumers.

The vehicle is powered by the latest BMW eDrive technology, offering a driving range of up to 531 kilometers on a single charge. Equipped with smart eRouting and Charging Concierge services, the BMW X1 All Electric ensures convenience for long journeys with optimized charge stops.

The introduction of this model signals BMW's commitment to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in India, with plans to expand its EV ecosystem and provide comprehensive financial solutions through BMW Financial Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025