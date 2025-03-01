Left Menu

Driving STEM: BMW India Foundation Fuels Future Innovators

BMW India Foundation partners with Smile Foundation to launch a new STEM education initiative in Delhi NCR schools. The project aims to provide 2,500 students with hands-on learning through state-of-the-art labs and a 'STEM on Wheels' mobile lab. The initiative focuses on developing creativity, problem-solving, and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:44 IST
BMW India Foundation has teamed up with Smile Foundation to promote STEM education in the Delhi NCR region, aiming to benefit over 2,500 students annually.

The initiative will introduce state-of-the-art STEM laboratories and a mobile learning lab, 'STEM on Wheels,' bringing interactive education directly to schools.

This project seeks to bridge the skills gap by fostering creativity and problem-solving, nurturing future talents essential for India's economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

