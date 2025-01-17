Greaves Cotton's Electric Revolution: New 'Made in India' Mobility Solutions Unveiled
Greaves Cotton Ltd launched its latest 'Made in India' electric mobility solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. These include concept vehicles, engines, and charging solutions in the two- and three-wheeler categories. The lineup features the e-motorcycle 'Xyber', the delivery-focused 'Xpress', and the multi-use 'Xargo'.
- Country:
- India
Greaves Cotton Ltd, a notable player in the electric mobility sector, announced a slew of new product offerings on Friday, all under the banner of the 'Made in India' initiative. These innovations span various mobility solutions, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler concept vehicles, charging stations, and advanced powertrain systems.
The unveiling took place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, showcasing the likes of 'Xyber', an e-motorcycle designed for futuristic urban commutes, and 'Xpress', targeted at the quick-commerce and delivery sector.
The event also saw the reveal of 'Xargo', an electric three-wheeler that signifies a leap forward in design and speed for e-commerce purposes. The company also introduced new variants of their Nexus and Magnus electric two-wheelers, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing electric mobility in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fog-Induced Collision Injures 45 on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Tragedy on the Expressway: Bus-Truck Collision Claims Life
Delhi polls: Kejriwal asks AAP workers to get ready with full strength, says people will express faith in ''our politics of work''.
A Decade of Defiance: Charlie Hebdo and the Transformation of Free Expression in France
Special Kumbh Mela Express: Bridging Bengaluru and Prayagraj