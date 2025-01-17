Greaves Cotton's Electric Revolution: New 'Made in India' Mobility Solutions Unveiled

Greaves Cotton Ltd, a notable player in the electric mobility sector, announced a slew of new product offerings on Friday, all under the banner of the 'Made in India' initiative. These innovations span various mobility solutions, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler concept vehicles, charging stations, and advanced powertrain systems.

The unveiling took place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, showcasing the likes of 'Xyber', an e-motorcycle designed for futuristic urban commutes, and 'Xpress', targeted at the quick-commerce and delivery sector.

The event also saw the reveal of 'Xargo', an electric three-wheeler that signifies a leap forward in design and speed for e-commerce purposes. The company also introduced new variants of their Nexus and Magnus electric two-wheelers, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing electric mobility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)