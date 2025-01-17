Left Menu

Greaves Cotton's Electric Revolution: New 'Made in India' Mobility Solutions Unveiled

Greaves Cotton Ltd launched its latest 'Made in India' electric mobility solutions at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo. These include concept vehicles, engines, and charging solutions in the two- and three-wheeler categories. The lineup features the e-motorcycle 'Xyber', the delivery-focused 'Xpress', and the multi-use 'Xargo'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:53 IST
Greaves Cotton's Electric Revolution: New 'Made in India' Mobility Solutions Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Greaves Cotton Ltd, a notable player in the electric mobility sector, announced a slew of new product offerings on Friday, all under the banner of the 'Made in India' initiative. These innovations span various mobility solutions, including two-wheeler and three-wheeler concept vehicles, charging stations, and advanced powertrain systems.

The unveiling took place at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, showcasing the likes of 'Xyber', an e-motorcycle designed for futuristic urban commutes, and 'Xpress', targeted at the quick-commerce and delivery sector.

The event also saw the reveal of 'Xargo', an electric three-wheeler that signifies a leap forward in design and speed for e-commerce purposes. The company also introduced new variants of their Nexus and Magnus electric two-wheelers, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing electric mobility in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025