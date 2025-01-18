ACKO Revolutionizes Traffic Fine Payment in Karnataka with E-Challan Service

ACKO, a pioneer in digital-first insurance solutions in India, announced the introduction of its e-challan service designed to simplify traffic fine payments across Karnataka. The service allows residents to check and settle traffic fines effortlessly through the ACKO app or website, eliminating the hassle of long queues.

This initiative is set to transform compliance in Karnataka, easing the process for citizens and encouraging timely payments, which not only aids in administrative efficiency but allows authorities to focus on critical road safety measures. ACKO's service plays a central role in advancing the state's vision of being digitally progressive.

Acknowledging the frustration among motorists with traditional fine payment methods, ACKO's e-challan service provides a transparent and stress-free method for managing fines. This groundbreaking solution empowers drivers in Karnataka to ensure compliance and maintain peace of mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)