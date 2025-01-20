Quick-Thinking Saves Bareilly-Kashipur Train from Disaster

A disaster was averted on Monday when the Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train showed signs of sparks and smoke in its rear section, officials confirmed.

Near Bilwa station, the train was halted by the alert locomotive pilot, who noticed the issue shortly after departing Bareilly City station.

Quick intervention by railway staff ensured passengers' safety and minimal disruption, according to Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar division's spokesperson, Rajendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)