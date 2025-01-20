Left Menu

Quick-Thinking Saves Bareilly-Kashipur Train from Disaster

The Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train narrowly escaped an accident when sparks and smoke were noticed in the rear section. The train was halted promptly near Bilwa station, and railway officials swiftly addressed the issue, ensuring safety and preventing disruption. Passengers evacuated as a precaution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:22 IST
Quick-Thinking Saves Bareilly-Kashipur Train from Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A disaster was averted on Monday when the Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train showed signs of sparks and smoke in its rear section, officials confirmed.

Near Bilwa station, the train was halted by the alert locomotive pilot, who noticed the issue shortly after departing Bareilly City station.

Quick intervention by railway staff ensured passengers' safety and minimal disruption, according to Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar division's spokesperson, Rajendra Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025