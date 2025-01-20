Quick-Thinking Saves Bareilly-Kashipur Train from Disaster
The Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train narrowly escaped an accident when sparks and smoke were noticed in the rear section. The train was halted promptly near Bilwa station, and railway officials swiftly addressed the issue, ensuring safety and preventing disruption. Passengers evacuated as a precaution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:22 IST
- Country:
- India
A disaster was averted on Monday when the Bareilly-Kashipur DEMU train showed signs of sparks and smoke in its rear section, officials confirmed.
Near Bilwa station, the train was halted by the alert locomotive pilot, who noticed the issue shortly after departing Bareilly City station.
Quick intervention by railway staff ensured passengers' safety and minimal disruption, according to Northeast Railway's Izzatnagar division's spokesperson, Rajendra Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- railway
- accident
- sparks
- smoke
- Bareilly-Kashipur
- DEMU train
- railway officials
- passengers
- safety
- rescue
Advertisement