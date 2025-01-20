Crafting Competitive Financial Futures
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is set to meet with key representatives from the financial services industry to develop a new strategy for growth and competitiveness, with plans for publication in the spring.
British finance minister Rachel Reeves is taking proactive steps to devise a new growth and competitiveness strategy for the financial services sector.
Reeves announced she would engage with representatives from crucial areas such as banking and insurance to ensure the plans are well-informed by industry insights.
The government is targeting the release of this strategy by spring, aiming for substantial improvements in the sector's growth and competitiveness.
