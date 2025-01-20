Left Menu

India's United Front at World Economic Forum: States and Union Ministers Join Forces in Switzerland

In a show of unity across party lines, Indian states and the central government come together at the World Economic Forum in Davos. State and union officials are collaborating in two pavilions, promoting investment opportunities and showcasing India's commitment to technological advancements and sustainable growth.

In a rare display of unity, representatives from various Indian states and the central government have gathered at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, to present a cohesive front. Despite differing political affiliations, state and union officials are working together to promote India's investment potential.

The event features two pavilions along Promenade street, where ministers and delegates from Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu collaborate with central agencies like the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Invest India.

Chief Ministers and union ministers, hailing from diverse political backgrounds, are also in attendance to engage with global leaders. Their collective focus remains on technological advancements, global cooperation, and sustainable development, aiming to reimagine growth and social equity worldwide.

