Sharon's Biggest Regret: Ozzy's Missed Pirate Opportunity

Sharon Osbourne, the renowned television personality, recently opened up about a significant decision she regrets involving her husband, rock legend Ozzy Osbourne. During an episode of 'The Magnificent Others' hosted by Billy Corgan, Sharon disclosed that she denied Ozzy the opportunity to audition for the blockbuster film 'Pirates of the Caribbean'. People magazine reported her as saying, "Do you want to know the biggest mistake I ever made with Ozzy? He got offered to go and read for Pirates of the Caribbean, and I've never said this to anyone, and I said no."

Reflecting on the lost opportunity, both Sharon and Corgan agreed Ozzy would have been 'perfect' for the role. Sharon recalled Johnny Depp's interest in having Keith Richards, another rock icon, join the franchise, noting Ozzy's potential similar success. Despite never becoming a pirate on screen, Ozzy's acting ventures include appearances in 'Austin Powers in Goldmember', 'Little Nicky', and 'Crime Scene: Investigation', according to reports from People.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Darkness prepares for a heartfelt farewell with Black Sabbath. In a reunion 20 years in the making, Ozzy will perform with original bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5. As he battles Parkinson's disease, affecting his mobility, Sharon shared, "His voice is as good as it's ever been," adding a layer of emotion to the upcoming concert. Despite health challenges, including a recent spinal surgery, Ozzy remains hopeful and reflective as he approaches this significant milestone.

