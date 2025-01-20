N Chandrababu Naidu Advocates AI Adoption Among Telugu NRIs

In a bid to promote artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed a model where governments could fund AI usage for the public, as stated during his address in Zurich, Switzerland.

Speaking to Telugu NRIs from Europe, Naidu encouraged embracing AI tools like ChatGPT for daily decisions, underscoring their brain-stimulating benefits. He invoked the global influence of the Jewish community, challenging Telugu people to achieve similar success.

As Andhra Pradesh aims to be a green hydrogen hub, Naidu called on NRIs to share global insights, while discussing investment opportunities with leaders at the World Economic Forum. Telekom and Andhra CMs seek investment through collaboration with Swiss firms and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)