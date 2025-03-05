Himachal Pradesh Announces India's First Green Hydrogen-API Manufacturing Hub

The government of Himachal Pradesh has inked a significant pact with Chandigarh-based Spray Engineering Devices Limited to establish an expansive Rs 1,400 crore manufacturing facility in Solan district. This pioneering plant is dedicated to the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), green hydrogen, and ethanol, and is anticipated to create employment for 1,000 individuals.

The Memorandum of Commitment was formalized in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, with the collaboration promising to set a new benchmark in India's green energy pursuits. The agreement was signed by Director Industries Yunus and Managing Director of Spray Engineering Devices Vivek Verma.

Chief Minister Sukhu has emphasized his administration's dedication to transforming Himachal Pradesh into India's foremost green energy state by March 2026, announcing multiple progressive initiatives, including a 1 MW green hydrogen plant in collaboration with Oil India Limited.

