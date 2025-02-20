Power Giants Collaborate to Revolutionize Green Hydrogen
NTPC Green Energy Ltd and Bharat Light and Power have joined forces to explore opportunities in the green hydrogen sector. A memorandum of understanding has been signed to jointly sell green hydrogen and derivatives to third parties. The collaboration includes potential carbon capturing ventures.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd and Bharat Light and Power have entered into a strategic collaboration to harness opportunities within the green hydrogen sector, according to a statement released on Thursday. This significant partnership aims to transform the landscape of clean energy generation.
As the listed arm of the state-owned NTPC, NGEL has joined with the private clean power generator, Bharat Light and Power, under a memorandum of understanding to jointly explore the off-take and distribution of green hydrogen and its derivatives to various third parties.
Moreover, the partnership will also assess the potential for selling captured carbon and biogenic carbon emissions. NGEL, through its affiliates, will develop the necessary infrastructure for green hydrogen projects, including renewable energy initiatives, operating under the build-own-operate (B-O-O) model.
