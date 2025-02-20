PFC Launches New SPV for Green Hydrogen Transmission in Andhra Pradesh
State-owned Power Finance Corporation has launched a special purpose vehicle through its subsidiary PFC Consulting Limited. This move aims at developing a transmission system for green hydrogen projects in Andhra Pradesh. Kakinada Transmission Ltd will initially manage the project before it is handed over to a successful bidder.
- Country:
- India
The Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a state-owned enterprise, announced the creation of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) dedicated to advancing transmission systems for green hydrogen projects in Andhra Pradesh. This SPV will operate under PFC Consulting Limited, a full subsidiary of PFC.
The newly constituted SPV, Kakinada Transmission Ltd, is poised to focus on developing transmission systems for upcoming green hydrogen and ammonia initiatives in the Kakinada region as part of the project's initial phase.
Once the bidding process concludes, the SPV management will transition to the selected bidder, who will then take over project development responsibilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PFC
- Consulting
- subsidiary
- hydrogen
- projects
- transmission
- system
- Kakinada
- SPV
- development
ALSO READ
Apollo Micro Systems' Financial Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter
Treasury Department Defends Payment System Amid DOGE Controversy
Ecosystem of terror in J-K has been weakened due to Modi government's sustained and coordinated efforts: Amit Shah.
New automated system can help improve AI models' efficiency
Elon Musk's Team Probes Medicare Systems for Efficiency