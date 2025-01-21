India Pioneers Sustainable Rubber Production with iSNR Launch

The Indian Sustainable Natural Rubber (iSNR) initiative has officially launched in Kottayam, Kerala, marking a significant advancement in environmentally and socially responsible natural rubber production. The event was inaugurated by George Kurian, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Minority Affairs, with Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan presiding over the ceremony.

M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board, highlighted the iSNR framework's zero-cost certification for farmers, ensuring compliance with the European Union Deforestation Regulation. This initiative aims to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian natural rubber while supporting biodiversity, carbon sequestration, and sustainable farming practices.

TRST01, chosen as the official technology partner, will facilitate the iSNR framework's implementation and management through advanced digital solutions. Co-Founder Manoj Vembu emphasized the initiative's potential to create a lasting positive impact for the environment and farmers, establishing India as a leader in sustainable rubber production globally.

