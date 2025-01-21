Left Menu

Prateek Group Unveils Unique Payment Plan for Prateek Grand Begonia

Prateek Group introduces an exclusive 30:70 payment plan for its latest project, Prateek Grand Begonia. With homes starting at 1.20 crore, the development offers 2400 units in Siddharth Vihar. The plan provides flexibility and ease for homebuyers and investors, enhancing Prateek Group's reputation for luxury real estate in NCR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:20 IST
Prateek Grand Begonia is an epitome of quality living. Image Credit: ANI
Prateek Group, a leading luxury real estate developer based in Noida, launched an exclusive payment plan for its new project, Prateek Grand Begonia. This initiative offers significant investment opportunities with a 30:70 payment plan, designed to attract homebuyers and investors interested in luxury living.

The payment scheme allows buyers to pay 10% upfront, followed by 20% within three months, and defer the remaining 70% until the final demand letter. Management Director Prateek Tiwari emphasizes the group's commitment to making luxury homes accessible, responding to the increasing demand for premium residences in the NCR.

Strategically located in Siddharth Vihar and starting at 1.20 crore, Prateek Grand Begonia offers 2400 units, with over half of the first phase already sold. The project integrates colonial architecture with modern amenities, including EV charging points, and promises excellent connectivity from major NCR destinations, positioning the development as a prime choice for discerning buyers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

