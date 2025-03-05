Ansal Properties Facing Multiple FIRs for Duping Homebuyers
An FIR has been lodged against Ansal Properties and several associated individuals for allegedly defrauding homebuyers. This legal action follows directives from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The FIR, filed in Lucknow, cites multiple charges and aims to ensure justice for affected allottees across various districts in the state.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the real estate firm Ansal Properties, alongside promoters Infra Limited, Pranav Ansal, Sushil Ansal, and others, following allegations of duping homebuyers.
The complaint was filed at the Gomti Nagar police station in Lucknow under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. This action comes a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered stringent measures to address the grievances of deceived buyers.
Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak affirmed the government's commitment to ensuring justice for affected allottees. Speaking to ANI, he stressed that those wronged by the Ansal Group will receive due restitution, underlining the administration's resolution to handle the situation firmly.
