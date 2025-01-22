N Chandrababu Naidu Showcases Brand Andhra on Global Stage

During his visit to Davos, Switzerland, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet global leaders, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, officials have revealed. The series of high-profile meetings highlights Andhra Pradesh's attractiveness as an investment hub.

The Chief Minister will engage with executives from Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, Pepsi, and AstraZeneca, showcasing the state as a hub for business innovation and growth. Andhra Pradesh is expected to sign an agreement with renewable energy company Greenko and will host discussions on organic farming, human mission calibration, and renewable energy opportunities.

Emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's potential as a petrochemical powerhouse, Naidu presented the state as home to India's largest Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). With investments flowing into strategic locations like Visakhapatnam and Ramayapatnam, the Chief Minister highlighted a symbiotic ecosystem awaiting investors and industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)