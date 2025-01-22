Left Menu

N Chandrababu Naidu Showcases Brand Andhra on Global Stage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to elevate 'Brand Andhra' by meeting global executives and discussing investment. During his visit to Davos, he is scheduled to meet top leaders from Microsoft, WEF, Unilever, and more. Agreements with Greenko for renewable projects and strategic discussions on industrial growth are also on the agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-01-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 11:05 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu Showcases Brand Andhra on Global Stage
Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

During his visit to Davos, Switzerland, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet global leaders, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, officials have revealed. The series of high-profile meetings highlights Andhra Pradesh's attractiveness as an investment hub.

The Chief Minister will engage with executives from Unilever, DP World Group, Petronas, Google Cloud, Pepsi, and AstraZeneca, showcasing the state as a hub for business innovation and growth. Andhra Pradesh is expected to sign an agreement with renewable energy company Greenko and will host discussions on organic farming, human mission calibration, and renewable energy opportunities.

Emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's potential as a petrochemical powerhouse, Naidu presented the state as home to India's largest Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR). With investments flowing into strategic locations like Visakhapatnam and Ramayapatnam, the Chief Minister highlighted a symbiotic ecosystem awaiting investors and industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

Metaverse unleashed: The new frontier of digital and real-world integration

Revolutionizing Android security: A new approach to combat malware with unprecedented accuracy

Unlocking AI’s potential: Why better environments matter

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025