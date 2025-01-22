Tragedy Strikes Pushpak Express: Rumors Lead to Fatal Accident
A tragic incident involving the Pushpak Express in Maharashtra led to the deaths of numerous passengers due to false fire rumors. Congress leaders called for quick compensation and action against rumor spreaders. Officials report varying death tolls, but relief efforts and investigations are underway.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck the Pushpak Express in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district when rumors of a fire caused panic among passengers, leading them to deboard and tragically be struck by another train. Initial reports confirm the death of at least 10 passengers with fears that numbers may rise.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences to the bereaved families, urging for swift compensation and strict legal actions against those responsible for spreading the baseless rumors.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with Congress workers actively participating in the relief efforts. Disturbing reports continue to emerge as officials work to accurately assess the extent of this devastating incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress headquarters a school of democracy for the country: Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
I condemn RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that real independence was achieved with Ram temple inauguration: Mallikarjun Kharge.
Parties nowadays spending time only on abusing Congress instead of working for country: Mallikarjun Kharge.
Tragic Train Collision in Jalgaon District
At least six persons killed after being hit by train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district: Official.