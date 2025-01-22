India's Rail Revolution: Global Collaborations at WEF Davos

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored India's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth. His discussions included exploring potential collaborations with global railway sector experts to integrate cutting-edge technology into the Indian rail infrastructure.

Vaishnaw's itinerary included visits to Swiss Federal Railways and Stadler Rail to discuss safety technologies. These engagements highlighted India's agenda for adopting advanced engineering in domestic rail production, aimed at boosting operational efficiency.

The event also showcased India's expansive delegation and pavilions at Davos, drawing attention to investment opportunities in sectors such as IT, aerospace, and renewable energy. India's initiative to benchmark global standards was a focal point of discussions, attracting interest from international investors.

