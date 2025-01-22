Left Menu

India's Rail Revolution: Global Collaborations at WEF Davos

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured global leaders at the World Economic Forum of India's commitment to sustainable growth. His interactions in Switzerland focused on integrating technology in Indian railways. India's pavilion and large delegation at Davos signal its proactive international engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:44 IST
India's Rail Revolution: Global Collaborations at WEF Davos
Ashwini Vaishnaw
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

At the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored India's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth. His discussions included exploring potential collaborations with global railway sector experts to integrate cutting-edge technology into the Indian rail infrastructure.

Vaishnaw's itinerary included visits to Swiss Federal Railways and Stadler Rail to discuss safety technologies. These engagements highlighted India's agenda for adopting advanced engineering in domestic rail production, aimed at boosting operational efficiency.

The event also showcased India's expansive delegation and pavilions at Davos, drawing attention to investment opportunities in sectors such as IT, aerospace, and renewable energy. India's initiative to benchmark global standards was a focal point of discussions, attracting interest from international investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025