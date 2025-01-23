Discover Your Dream Home: NoBroker's Property Carnival in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, NoBroker, India's pioneering proptech unicorn, is preparing to launch its eagerly awaited Property Carnival on January 25th and 26th, 2025. This grand event is set to be hosted at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Raheja IT Park, Hitec City, showcasing a myriad of housing projects from leading real estate developers across the city.

The carnival is a unique opportunity for homebuyers to delve into an array of properties without the hassle of visiting individual sites. Over 15 top real estate developers, including industry leaders such as Prestige, ASBL, and Lansum, will be presenting their projects, providing a platform for seamless exploration and efficient decision-making.

What sets this carnival apart are the exclusive deals available to attendees. Offers include a 10 gm gold coin for spot bookings, discounts reaching up to Rs. 9 lakhs, complimentary car parking, zero GST on select projects, and flexible payment plans. Saurabh Garg, CBO & Co-founder of NoBroker, emphasizes that this event is crafted to simplify and enhance the home-buying experience, making it easier for prospective buyers to find their dream properties with rewarding deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)