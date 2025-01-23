Gujarat: India's Leading Investment Powerhouse

In a significant boost to its investment profile, Gujarat has solidified its position as India's premier investment hub, as revealed by a recent report from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The state achieved a milestone, accumulating 86% of its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows over the past 24 years within the most recent decade, stretching from April 2014 to September 2024.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat attracted an impressive FDI equity inflow of USD 57.65 billion during this period. This figure marks a dramatic leap from the USD 9.51 billion recorded from April 2000 to March 2014. Cumulatively, Gujarat's total FDI equity inflow from April 2000 to September 2024 stands at USD 67.16 billion, with the last decade accounting for a staggering 86% of this sum.

Gujarat's momentum continues to outpace national averages. In the first half of FY 2024-25, the state attracted USD 3.95 billion in FDI equity inflows, reflecting an impressive growth of 72.5% compared to the USD 2.29 billion during the same period in FY 2023-24. This growth rate far exceeds the national FDI growth of 45.4% in the same timeframe, further cementing Gujarat's role as a driving force behind India's economic progress. Gujarat's remarkable performance has also bolstered its contribution to India's overall FDI equity inflows. From April 2014 to September 2024, Gujarat accounted for 11.7% of the total FDI equity inflow of USD 492.27 billion into the country. Over the 24-year period from April 2000, Gujarat's share in the national FDI equity inflow stands at 9.5%, highlighting its growing prominence as a global investment destination. This success story is built on a robust policy framework, world-class infrastructure, and a relentless commitment to ease of doing business.

Initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit have played a crucial role in attracting investors from diverse sectors, including renewable energy, semiconductors, electronics, and IT/ITeS. The state's skilled workforce and strong connectivity to global markets have further enhanced its appeal, solidifying its status as a global investment magnet.

