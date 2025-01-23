Ravin Group: Celebrating 75 Years of Green Innovation
Ravin Group celebrated its 75th anniversary with a grand event, spotlighting its commitment to sustainability and innovation in India's infrastructure. Industry leaders, policymakers, and Bollywood personalities attended, showcasing the group's legacy in shaping a greener future and the global expansion of its brand. Awards were presented to notable figures for their contributions.
Ravin Group marked its remarkable 75th anniversary with a vibrant evening, bringing together industry leaders and Bollywood stars under the theme 'Taking a Sustainable India to the World'.
Bollywood's Vivek Oberoi welcomed guests and highlighted achievements alongside spiritual leader Brahmavihari Swami.
The event celebrated India's infrastructure advancements and the Ravin Group's role in supporting renewable initiatives.
