China's Lunar New Year Travel Surge Highlights Economic Concerns

Railway stations and airports across China witnessed a massive influx of travelers on Friday as millions prepared to celebrate the Lunar New Year festival with family. The holiday, which marks the Year of the Snake, runs from January 28 to February 4 and traditionally brings a boost to local businesses.

This year, authorities have extended the holiday period to promote spending and stimulate the sluggish economy. In addition to longer holidays, the government is pushing winter-themed destinations and affordable travel options. However, many consumers are tightening their spending due to the country's ongoing economic challenges.

The transport ministry expects around 9 billion trips during the holiday period, yet not everyone is participating. Some workers are opting to stay at work to earn extra income. Meanwhile, cinemas are seeing strong ticket sales, indicating a bright spot in consumer spending, alongside an increase in overseas travel bookings.

