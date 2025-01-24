Fog Chaos: Kolkata Flights Grounded and Delayed

Dense fog caused chaos at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata on Friday, leading to the delay and diversion of at least 34 flights.

According to an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson, 15 flights were delayed due to poor visibility conditions, preventing take-offs, while eight arriving flights also faced delays. Seven flights were diverted to alternative airports when visibility dropped below acceptable levels.

The Airports Authority implemented low visibility procedures (LVP) at 2:10 am as the conditions worsened. Flight operations finally resumed at 8:17 am, providing some relief to inconvenienced passengers, some of whom caused a ruckus following a flight cancellation.

(With inputs from agencies.)