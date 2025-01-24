Left Menu

Torrent Pharma Reports Strong Q3 Performance with 14% Profit Surge

Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted a 14% rise in profit after tax to Rs 503 crore for Q3 2024, boosted by strong domestic market results. Revenue increased to Rs 2,809 crore, with India and Germany showing growth, while US sales dipped. The board declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 per share.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a significant rise in its profit after tax, recording a 14% increase to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter of 2024, propelled by a strong domestic market performance.

The company's revenue saw a rise to Rs 2,809 crore in Q3 2024, compared to Rs 2,732 crore during the same period last year. India revenues climbed by 12% to Rs 1,581 crore, driven by focus therapies.

While Germany reported a 4% growth with Rs 282 crore, US sales declined by 1% to Rs 271 crore. A dividend of Rs 26 per equity share has been approved, to be disbursed by February 15, 2025.

