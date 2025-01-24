Torrent Pharma Reports Strong Q3 Performance with 14% Profit Surge

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has announced a significant rise in its profit after tax, recording a 14% increase to Rs 503 crore for the third quarter of 2024, propelled by a strong domestic market performance.

The company's revenue saw a rise to Rs 2,809 crore in Q3 2024, compared to Rs 2,732 crore during the same period last year. India revenues climbed by 12% to Rs 1,581 crore, driven by focus therapies.

While Germany reported a 4% growth with Rs 282 crore, US sales declined by 1% to Rs 271 crore. A dividend of Rs 26 per equity share has been approved, to be disbursed by February 15, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)