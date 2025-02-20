Left Menu

Trump Proposes 'DOGE Dividend' to Americans

President Donald Trump announced a potential plan to distribute savings from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to US citizens as a dividend. At a Miami conference, Trump suggested redirecting 20 percent of DOGE's savings to citizens and another 20 percent to reduce national debt, promoting public involvement in fiscal oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 09:38 IST
President Donald Trump revealed an innovative proposal that could see savings from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) redirected to the American public. Speaking at an investment conference in Miami, Trump proposed distributing 20 percent of the savings as dividends to citizens, with an equal portion allocated towards national debt reduction.

This initiative, according to Trump, would not only involve citizens in fiscal oversight but also encourage them to report government inefficiencies. By actively participating in identifying wasteful spending, the public could directly benefit from greater governmental cost-efficiency. Trump highlighted this strategy as a unique way to engage citizens in governmental processes.

During a flight back to Washington on Air Force One, Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the suggested plan. The idea of a 'DOGE Dividend', initially proposed by Elon Musk on his social media platform, has already led to significant workforce reductions within federal government departments, aiming for streamlined and efficient operations.

