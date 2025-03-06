Left Menu

CM Bhupendra Patel receives Rs10.65 crore dividend cheque from Gujarat State Seeds Corporation

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat State Seeds Corporation, through its "Gurabini" brand, has been consistently delivering high-quality seeds to farmers, ensuring better yields and agricultural growth. In 2023-24, Gujarat State Seeds Corporation produced 2.92 lakh quintals of seeds and efficiently distributed approximately 2.62 lakh quintals of seeds to farmers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel receives Rs10.65 crore dividend cheque.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday received a Rs 10.65 crore dividend cheque for the financial year 2023-24 from Gujarat State Seeds Corporation Ltd. in Gandhinagar, a release said. As per the release, the Gujarat State Seeds Corporation Ltd., operating under the Department of Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare, and Cooperation of the Government of Gujarat, presented this dividend cheque to the Chief Minister in the presence of Raghavjibhai Patel, Agriculture Minister; Bachubhai Khabad, Minister of State for Agriculture; MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister; Anju Sharma, Chairman and Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat State Seeds Corporation; and PS Rabari, Managing Director.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat State Seeds Corporation, through its "Gurabini" brand, has been consistently delivering high-quality seeds to farmers, ensuring better yields and agricultural growth. In 2023-24, Gujarat State Seeds Corporation produced 2.92 lakh quintals of seeds and efficiently distributed approximately 2.62 lakh quintals of seeds to farmers. Meanwhile, Under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister, an MoU was signed between the State Health and Family Welfare Department and Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resolved to make India TB-free by 2025. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the State Government has taken this step in Gujarat's commitment to fulfill this resolution of the Prime Minister, said an official release. Under this MoU, the Lions Clubs International Foundation will join hands with TB patients as a Nikshay Mitra and contribute to a TB-free India by providing nutrition kits.On this occasion, the State Health and Family Welfare Minister Hrishikesh Patel was present.Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his confidence that if the commitment of voluntary organisations is added to the efforts of the State Government, then the Prime Minister's vision of a TB-free India will definitely be realised. (ANI)

