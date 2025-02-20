Left Menu

Trump Proposes 'DOGE Dividend' for Citizens

President Donald Trump announced a potential plan to distribute 20% of savings from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to US citizens as dividends, while another 20% would reduce the national debt. Trump believes this will incentivize citizens to identify government waste.

Updated: 20-02-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 12:42 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI
President Donald Trump has unveiled a novel proposal aimed at returning government savings to US citizens. Speaking at an investment conference in Miami, Trump outlined a plan that would involve distributing 20% of the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) savings as dividends to Americans, with another 20% allocated to reducing the national debt.

The president believes this initiative will drive public participation in identifying and reporting wasteful government spending, which could, in turn, increase efficiency. "They'll be reporting it themselves," Trump remarked, emphasizing citizen involvement in financial prudence.

Returning to Washington on Air Force One, Trump expressed his enthusiasm for the plan suggested by Elon Musk, whose cost-cutting measures have so far led to significant layoffs in federal positions. This proposal, if implemented, could see taxpayers benefiting directly from government efficiency efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

