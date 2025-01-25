Left Menu

Empowering Potential: Vision 2047 for a Trillion-Dollar Disability Economy

Pranav Desai, an Indian-American activist, proposes a $1 trillion economic boost from the disability sector by 2047. The initiative aims for economic inclusion of Divyangjan with tax incentives, assistive devices, and home healthcare, to engage 25% of them in earning activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An Indian-American activist from California, Pranav Desai, has outlined an ambitious vision targeting a $1 trillion economic contribution by 2047 from the disability sector. This proposal was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month.

The Vision 2047 document focuses on the inclusion of Divyangjan, or specially abled people, emphasizing economic benefits and untapped potential in the sector. Desai aims to engage at least 25% of Divyangjan in earning activities and to provide home healthcare to 10%, while ensuring each individual has access to one assistive device by 2047.

Desai's proposal highlights the need for significant tax incentives for employers, families, and companies developing assistive technology, as a strategy to kickstart economic activities and create millions of jobs that currently do not exist, according to his organization, Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP).

(With inputs from agencies.)

