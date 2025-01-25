Empowering Potential: Vision 2047 for a Trillion-Dollar Disability Economy

An Indian-American activist from California, Pranav Desai, has outlined an ambitious vision targeting a $1 trillion economic contribution by 2047 from the disability sector. This proposal was presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi earlier this month.

The Vision 2047 document focuses on the inclusion of Divyangjan, or specially abled people, emphasizing economic benefits and untapped potential in the sector. Desai aims to engage at least 25% of Divyangjan in earning activities and to provide home healthcare to 10%, while ensuring each individual has access to one assistive device by 2047.

Desai's proposal highlights the need for significant tax incentives for employers, families, and companies developing assistive technology, as a strategy to kickstart economic activities and create millions of jobs that currently do not exist, according to his organization, Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP).

