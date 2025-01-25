Traffic Advisory: Restrictions for Safe Republic Day Celebrations

The Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police has issued an advisory limiting the movement of goods vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light vehicles, for Republic Day. This advisory is effective from 10 pm on January 25 until the conclusion of the Republic Day program on January 26. Officials stated that the restrictions aim to prevent goods vehicles from entering Delhi for safety purposes during the celebrations on Sunday.

According to the advisory, vehicles entering Delhi from the Chilla Red Light border must take a U-turn and proceed to their destinations via the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. Similarly, vehicles coming from the DND border can make a U-turn from the toll plaza and follow the same route.

Vehicles moving through the Kalindi Kunj Yamuna border will be diverted from the underpass intersection before the Yamuna River. They are directed towards the Noida, Greater Noida Expressway, connecting to the Peripheral Expressway. Additionally, vehicles entering Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway will be rerouted from Zero Point to Pari Chowk, joining the Eastern Peripheral Expressway for further travel. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Lakhan Singh Yadav, advised drivers to adhere to the alternate route plans to avoid inconvenience and mentioned that route plans could change based on the situation.

