Stranded Dreams: The Impact of Trump's Decision on Afghan Refugee Hopes

Ali Amini was on the brink of starting anew in the United States, until President Donald Trump abruptly halted aid for Afghan refugees last week. Amini, currently in Albania, fears for his life should he have to return to Afghanistan.

Having secured visas in Albania, Amini, his wife, and three children were preparing to fly to the U.S. when Trump suspended crucial state aid. This aid is vital for the relocation of thousands of Afghans who were promised safe passage after obtaining special U.S. visas.

This decision has affected over 40,000 Afghans currently approved for U.S. visas, creating widespread fear among those escaping Taliban revenge. The order also impacts funding for organizations helping refugees, causing devastation among Afghan families and bringing uncertainty to their already tumultuous journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)