Ukraine Resumes e-Visas, Strengthening Ties with India

In a significant move, Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has resumed the issuance of electronic visas (e-Visas) for foreign nationals from 45 countries, including India, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal. Starting February 19, 2025, the Department General for Consular Service will process e-Visa applications, allowing eligible travelers to enter Ukraine for diverse purposes such as tourism, business, and education.

According to the Ukrainian embassy, the e-Visa system introduces two categories: a single-entry visa for USD 20 and a double-entry visa for USD 30. The urgent procedure will charge double the regular fee, with standard processing taking three working days and urgent requests being processed within a day. This initiative aligns with Ukraine's broader diplomatic and economic goals, enhancing its engagement with key partners like India. The bilateral relations between India and Ukraine have flourished, particularly in sectors like trade and education.

The strong diplomatic relationship between India and Ukraine dates back to December 1991, when India recognized Ukraine's independence, and was formalized with an embassy in Kyiv by May 1992. Beyond economic ties, the countries have collaborated on cultural exchanges, with institutions like Taras Shevchenko National University offering Hindi courses. The Ukrainian Association of Ayurveda and Yoga further embodies cultural and medical partnership, organizing international congresses.

