Adani Total Gas Expands CNG and PNG Networks Amidst Robust Financial Growth

In a bid to enhance its footprint in the energy sector, Adani Total Gas has increased its CNG stations count to 605 with the addition of 28 new locations in the October-December quarter, the company revealed in its quarterly financial report. This expansion also saw PNG home connections rise to 9.22 lakh, with 28,677 new households connected. Additionally, Adani Total Gas expanded its industrial and commercial connections to 8,913 by adding 167 new consumers.

The company now boasts a total of 13,082 Inch Km of steel pipeline network. During the quarter, the combined volume of CNG and PNG rose to 257 MMSCM, marking a 15% year-on-year increase. Revenue from operations reached Rs 1,397 crore, reflecting a 12% increase. The EBITDA for the period stood at Rs 272 crore.

Profit after tax for the quarter reached Rs 143 crore. Adani Total Gas, a leading company in India's energy transition, continues its mission to revolutionize the nation's energy landscape through extensive infrastructural development. The firm's ED and CEO, Suresh P Manglani, emphasized their continued focus on customer-centric growth and operational efficiency, achieving uninterrupted gas supply despite reduced APM gas allocations.

Adani Total Gas, authorized in 34 Geographical Areas, strives to further accelerate PNG and CNG infrastructure developments across its GAs, including the newly added Jalandhar GA in Punjab. Moreover, it has formed wholly-owned subsidiaries, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Ltd and Adani TotalEnergies Biomass Ltd for ventures in e-mobility and biomass, alongside a joint venture for gas meter manufacturing.

